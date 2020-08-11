New York Mets
Marcus Stroman Opts Out
by: Simplee Bree — Talkin' Mets 2m
Mike Silva discusses the impact of Marcus Stroman's opt out on the Mets, the options to replace him, and Brodie Van Wagenen's decision to acquire Stroman for prospects in 2019.
