New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
Marcus Stroman Opts Out

by: Simplee Bree Talkin' Mets 2m

Mike Silva discusses the impact of Marcus Stroman's opt out on the Mets, the options to replace him, and Brodie Van Wagenen's decision to acquire Stroman for prospects in 2019.

