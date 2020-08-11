Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #82: Gaylord Perry.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

The first pitcher to win the Cy Young in both leagues is the 82nd inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Gaylord Perry won the Cy Young Award for the Cleveland Indians in 1972 and then for the San Diego Padres in 1978.  He won more than 20...

