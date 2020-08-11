I highly doubt that there is another fanbase in baseball-- maybe in all sports-- who would be willing to lose their franchise player to a division rival just to get new owners. Anyone wanna take me up on that?

Good Fundies Brian You hold the key to Steve Cohen buying the Mets tomorrow. He makes no promises. Youbhave only hope. But all you need to do to make Cohen the owner is to trade Jacob deGrom to the Marlins. Do you have the courage to do it?