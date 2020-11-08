New York Mets
8/11/20 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
Monday was definitely a day the New York Mets (7-10) will look to forget. The team was blindsided by Marcus Stroman’s opt-out before the game and then saw Steven Matz get pummeled in an embar…
J.D. Davis in 2019: 38.4 % pull, 37.8% center, 23.8% oppo J.D. Davis in 2020: 29.7% pull, 35.1% center, 35.1% oppo @Mets #Mets #LGM
RT @DonWhite99: Crickets https://t.co/QVUr4M2JVk
Steven Matz, Amed Rosario remain big Mets teases: Sherman https://t.co/YAH9xArJxH
Michael Conforto vs. Max Scherzer (career): 11-for-32 (.344), 2B, 4 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 1.167 OPS Conforto is one of three players to hit 4 homers off Scherzer. Adam Jones and Adam Dunn are the other two. #Mets #LGM
RT @Joelsherman1: https://t.co/c9oNuEYme5 are Steven Matz and Amed Rosario just talented teases?
https://t.co/c9oNuEYme5 are Steven Matz and Amed Rosario just talented teases?
