Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54676847_thumbnail

Mets BENCH PETE ALONSO vs Max Scherzer!! Plus Game Notes….

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Vulgar Pete Alonso, pictured above after striking out last night, is not in tonight’s lineup.   The Mets face Max Scherzer and Dom “The Alarm” Smith will man first base while Jeff McNeil serves as the DH again Max Scherzer who is too good of a...

Tweets