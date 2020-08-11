New York Mets
Mets BENCH PETE ALONSO vs Max Scherzer!! Plus Game Notes….
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Vulgar Pete Alonso, pictured above after striking out last night, is not in tonight’s lineup. The Mets face Max Scherzer and Dom “The Alarm” Smith will man first base while Jeff McNeil serves as the DH again Max Scherzer who is too good of a...
Tweets
J.D. Davis in 2019: 38.4 % pull, 37.8% center, 23.8% oppo J.D. Davis in 2020: 29.7% pull, 35.1% center, 35.1% oppo @Mets #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DonWhite99: Crickets https://t.co/QVUr4M2JVkBlogger / Podcaster
Steven Matz, Amed Rosario remain big Mets teases: Sherman https://t.co/YAH9xArJxHBlogger / Podcaster
Michael Conforto vs. Max Scherzer (career): 11-for-32 (.344), 2B, 4 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 1.167 OPS Conforto is one of three players to hit 4 homers off Scherzer. Adam Jones and Adam Dunn are the other two. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Joelsherman1: https://t.co/c9oNuEYme5 are Steven Matz and Amed Rosario just talented teases?Blogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/c9oNuEYme5 are Steven Matz and Amed Rosario just talented teases?Beat Writer / Columnist
