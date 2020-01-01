New York Mets
Mets add Lockett, Brach; 'pen at full strength
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
In yet another series of roster moves, the Mets on Tuesday reinstated pitchers Walker Lockett and Brad Brach from the injured list, optioning reliever Paul Sewald and catcher Ali Sanchez to their alternate site in Brooklyn. Although Lockett is a...
