New York Mets

Scherzer Slightly Better Than Porcello, Nationals Edge Mets

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 3m

Max Scherzer showed no effects of hamstring trouble, navigating heavy traffic early for his first win this season, as the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 2-1 on Tuesday night.

