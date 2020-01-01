New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scherzer, Nationals shut down Mets - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 5m
Max Scherzer, hobbled his previous two starts by a right hamstring injury, threw six solid innings Tuesday night and Trea Turner homered on the second pitch of the game as the visiting Washington Nationals edged the New York Mets, 2-1. The Nationals...
Tweets
-
Walker Lockett set for crack at Mets' rotation vacancy https://t.co/Ek8YGgAJPtBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @soshnick: BREAKING: @Sportico Exclusive: Best-and-Final @Mets bids due Aug. 31, according to letter sent to bidders. Allen & Co. also seeks sources of funding and all group members, according to letter. https://t.co/RRLwHA5Heh #Mets // #SportsBiz // https://t.co/VKL8KxQEvsBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Fielding Final Offers for Sale, Due by August 31st https://t.co/0MkB24q8GH #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This HR had an .060 expected batting average on Statcast.Juice ball homerun of the night goes to Bryce Harper. He literally gets under the ball and it still gets out. A 43 degree launch angle is apparently acceptable for a hitter to hit a HR. #juicedball https://t.co/Fe4ydchvKVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EliasSports: Charlie Blackmon (@Chuck_Nazty), who went 3-for-4 tonight, has 34 hits in 68 at-bats this season. The last player for any team with a .500 or higher batting average at least that many at-bats into a season was Larry Walker in 1997 for the @Rockies, also starting 34-for-68.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets