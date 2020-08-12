New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Let It Marinate
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m
Give the Mets credit: After getting blown out in a game by the score of 16-4, they come right back and lose a 2-1 game. Any way you want the Mets to lose, they do it. That, my friends, takes talent…
Tweets
-
I’m just getting to this, but ... I can’t imagine a fall without college football Saturdays. It’s going to be a loooooong back half of 2020.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Walker Lockett set for crack at Mets' rotation vacancy https://t.co/Ek8YGgAJPtBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @soshnick: BREAKING: @Sportico Exclusive: Best-and-Final @Mets bids due Aug. 31, according to letter sent to bidders. Allen & Co. also seeks sources of funding and all group members, according to letter. https://t.co/RRLwHA5Heh #Mets // #SportsBiz // https://t.co/VKL8KxQEvsBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Fielding Final Offers for Sale, Due by August 31st https://t.co/0MkB24q8GH #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This HR had an .060 expected batting average on Statcast.Juice ball homerun of the night goes to Bryce Harper. He literally gets under the ball and it still gets out. A 43 degree launch angle is apparently acceptable for a hitter to hit a HR. #juicedball https://t.co/Fe4ydchvKVBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets