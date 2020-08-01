New York Mets
Mets sale: Deadline set for final offers from Yankees’ Alex Rodriguez, Devils’ Josh Harris, Steve Cohen - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 54s
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris, and billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen are expected to submit final offers to buy the New York Mets.
