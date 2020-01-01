New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
You Know I’m Right, Episode 29: The future of sports leagues amid coronavirus, Mets need Bartolo Colon, NHL Draft (Audio)
by: Nicholas Durst — Double G Sports 2m
On the 29th episode of You Know I’m Right, Nick Durst and Joe Calabrese are joined by Anthony Paradiso to discuss the future of sports leagues amid the pandemic including: The potential of there being no NCAA football season in 2020 MLB potentially...
Tweets
-
RT @LizGoesOn: Here's my "God Bless America" from yesterday's #Mets game. I've sung for the Mets many times over the years at both Shea Stadium and Citi Field, but this was my first time singing for them from my back porch. #LGM https://t.co/f8OmSCIcqWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Realmuto leads all catchers in fWAR at 0.7 this season.Meanwhile, J.T. Realmuto is hitting .282./.364/.667 and is a free agent after the season. Has to be a top target for the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets drop second straight to Nationals as run support is nowhere to be found. https://t.co/wTlT2lw7ITNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @NYMhistory: 8/12/2000 After catching a fly ball for the second out of the inning Benny Agbayani gives the ball to a Mets fan in the stands, allowing two runs to score. https://t.co/aCNmnp7lUiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Mets Fielding Final Offers for Sale, Due by August 31st https://t.co/zqRA8XWQ82 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
over five appearances in August, Diaz has a 0.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts and a walk his 18.41 strikeouts per nine innings this season lead all MLB relievers DiAz iS dOnE #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets