Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
54691519_thumbnail

TikTok, video app President Trumps wants banned, signs sponsorship agreement with Yankees, YES Network - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 46s

The New York Yankees and YES Network are pushing their brand on social media, agreeing to a sponsorship deal with China-based video app TikTok.

Tweets