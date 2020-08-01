Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
54692035_thumbnail

Edwin Diaz Continues to Make Great Strides

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 6m

Coming into this season, it was clear that Edwin Diaz was going to have a short leash as the Mets closer. After a disappointing first campaign in Queens, and with a 60-game schedule, the Mets coul

Tweets