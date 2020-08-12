Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Faith and Fear in Flushing

The Sound of a Window Shutting

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 4s

And you know what? Im strangely OK with it. The Mets lost Tuesday night, 2-1, with Max Scherzer outdueling Rick Porcello. It doesnt make me happy to contemplate such things.

Tweets