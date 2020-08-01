Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
54696286_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Angels’ Joe Maddon wants no part of postseason bubble in New York or Philadelphia - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 57s

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports MLB “has had preliminary discussions about holding its postseason in a bubble-type format after the coronavirus outbreaks on the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins."

Tweets