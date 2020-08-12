Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #83: Phil Niekro

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

The undisputed master of the knuckleball is the 83rd inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Unlike other pitchers who turn to the knuckleball to save their career, Phil Niekro made the decision to rely on the knuckler while he was just...

