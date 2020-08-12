New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Marcus Stroman opts out of season over virus concerns
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 1m
Marcus Stroman's recovery from a torn left calf muscle was almost complete, and he was in line to possibly make his season debut for the Mets next week against the Marlins.
Tweets
-
RT @MetsmerizedJoeD: @KmScalley Reince Priebus Mick Mulvaney John Kelly Kirsten Nielsen H.R. McMaster John Bolton Michael Cohen Fiona Hill Alexander Vindman Anthony Scaramucci Don McGann Rex Tillerson David Shulkin Jeff Sessions Tom Bossert Ask them...Blogger / Podcaster
-
If you’re watching Robert Gsellman and the Mets tonight, join our open thread to chat about the game. https://t.co/cUt02IkTX4Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Nationals at #Mets, (A.Sanchez vs R.Gsellman) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/v6tQvTQSrD #getreadyMisc
-
RT @TMKSESPN: ICYMI with @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: How concerning are the injuries to Judge and Stanton for the #Yankees? Plus, will the #Mets turn things around & could #MLB turn to a bubble for the postseason? @teixeiramark25 answered. LISTEN: https://t.co/1CkELRQP04. https://t.co/pfxE2un3UwTV / Radio Network
-
Which issue will the Mets be able to turn around? - Starting Rotation - Hitting with RISP - Team Defense VOTE: https://t.co/KZcaUU62pdTV / Radio Network
-
RT @joebisceglie: Every team does some version of this. None of the franchises in the 3 major sports ever loses money. They do all sorts of accounting tricks to show they are but there’s a reason franchise values are rising in the BILLIONS https://t.co/SPoKhO9Xe1Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets