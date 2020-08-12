Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
54707837_thumbnail

Mets' Robinson Cano may return from left groin strain Friday | Newsday

by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated August 12, 2020 7:32 PM Newsday 3m

Robinson Cano’s injury last week was bad news all around. The diagnosis — a Grade 2 left groin strain — sounded severe. The impact to the Mets of losing a hitter slashing .412/.462/.559 was potentiall

Tweets