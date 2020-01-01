Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Juan Soto keeps hitting MASSIVE home runs at Citi Field

by: Matt Clapp The Comeback 22s

On Monday, the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto hit a 463-foot home run at Citi Field that was the longest dinger of his career. Juan Soto clears the big apple with a home run into rare territory at Citi Field. Estimated at 463 feet (which may be low).

Tweets

    Ken Davidoff @KenDavidoff 21s
    The #Mets will lose 27 and win 33, whereas the #Yankees will lose 22 and win...
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 1m
    "We still have a ton of baseball left," Pete Alonso said. "For me, the biggest thing in this entire thing is to stay calm, to trust myself."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    Luis Rojas on Pete Alonso's big night at the plate: "He told me 'Luis I'm feeling really good' and every time he walked by me in the dugout throughout the game, he was just reminding me 'I told you last night'."
    TV / Radio Network
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 5m
    Juan Soto hit a moonshot. The Mets trailed, 3-0, about 10 minutes into this one. This time, they punched back. They put together a great offensive night. https://t.co/LUr0lI6CEp
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 6m
    "You always get a quality bat from him," Luis Rojas said of Brandon Nimmo
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    SNY @SNYtv 9m
    "Better at-bats...from the 1st inning, the guys showed it." - Luis Rojas on the Mets' improvement with RISP tonight
    TV / Radio Network
