Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
54709959_thumbnail

Pete Alonso, Juan Soto trade home runs in Mets 11-5 win over Nationals

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 3m

The New York Mets racked up the runs in an 11-5 win over the Washington Nationals. Juan Soto crushed a pair of bombs for the Nationals. Pete Alonso added his third home run of the season in the win.

Tweets