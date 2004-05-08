The Mets’ 11-6 win Wednesday night was their first 11-6 win in 16 years. On 8/5/2004, when the Mets beat the Brewers, 11-6, Victor Zambrano won his Met debut; David Wright drove in 6 runs to raise his career RBI total to 10; and the Washington Nationals were the Montreal Expos.

Blogger / Podcaster