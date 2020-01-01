Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Andrew McCutchen launches first homer of 2020, Phillies top Mets, 6-2

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 1m

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen swatted his first long ball of the season in a 6-2 win over the New York Mets. Philadelphia now sits at 8-9 on the season.

