Zack Wheeler gets revenge on Mets, Phillies complete sweep - Metro Philadelphia

by: Joseph Pantorno Metro News 1m

Revenge is a dish best served during a muggy August afternoon. Zack Wheeler spun a gem against his former team on Sunday afternoon, helping the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the New York Mets 6-2 at Citizens Bank Park to complete a three-game sweep....

