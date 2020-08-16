Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Are we to believe the Mets will lose $274 million this year?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

A report in the Financial Times quotes someone with Team Marketing Report that the Mets will lose $274 million this year”from the loss of ticket sales alone.” Yeah? The article also suggest that the Mets have been losing between 50M and 90M a year....

