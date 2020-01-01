Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
54799422_thumbnail

MLB roundup: White Sox hit four straight HRs, beat Cards - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 3m

Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez connected on four consecutive home runs in the fifth inning to tie a major league record, and Dallas Keuchel pitched 5 2/3 strong innings to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 7-2 victory...

Tweets