Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53956012_thumbnail

Bidders beware: Mets’ financials ‘aren’t very good’ | Will Steve Cohen, Alex Rodriguez or Josh Harris pay up? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Bidders have to submit their final offers to buy the New York Mets by Aug. 31. The interested parties include ex-New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris and hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

Tweets