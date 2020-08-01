New York Mets
Mets 2020 Roster Without Brodie Van Wagenen
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3m
For all his bravado, Brodie Van Wagenen has not only stripped the farm system down, but he did it while impinging the Major League roster’s ability to compete for a World Series. To put it in…
RT @soshnick: A little birdie tells me @AROD and @JLo were @CitiField today for another visit #Mets // #SportsBizMinors
This is good, actually. I would pay SO MUCH to watch a livestream of Steve Cohen's smart mercenary killers tell Jeff Wilpon how badly he's embarrassed himself over the last five years.The Wilpons aren't exactly going away. They want to keep a minority stake in the #mets. Why am I not surprised: https://t.co/Epxk6mw5l8Blogger / Podcaster
We rented a gigantic tent, hired a DJ, and had one hell of a pre-game tailgate party a year ago today in Kansas City with @The7LineArmy. Jacob deGrom was on the hill, and the Mets won 4-1. CAN'T WAIT FOR MORE OF THIS ONE DAY. https://t.co/PUNy3LUnfRSuper Fan
Thanks to all who contributed: https://t.co/lVack0tqsx via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
The latest on Mets' sale process: While it's hard to classify any group as the favorite, people involved in the process have begun to get a sense that this is "Steve Cohen's team to lose" https://t.co/STcIuntoaOTV / Radio Network
RT @CGasparino: On the @Mets sale (1 of 2): Still havent been able to confirm @AROD - @JLo in lead story not even from people in the group who tell me no one knows except the Wilpons and Allen & Co. I have confirmed that bidders have seen the Mets financials, which arent very good, I am told.Blogger / Podcaster
