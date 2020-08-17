Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Faith and Fear in Flushing
54810206_thumbnail

Where Were You When the Lights Stayed On?

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 55s

It was the top of the tenth inning of the sixth game of the World Series. The score was suddenly Red Sox 4 Mets 3. Wally Backman led off for the Mets in the bottom of the tenth.

Tweets