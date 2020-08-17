Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Promote Top Prospect to 60-Man Player Pool

by: Matthew Rothman Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2m

The New York Mets added top prospect Ronny Mauricio to the 60-man player pool after placing Rene Rivera on the 45-day injured list.

