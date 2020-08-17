Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
54825538_thumbnail

Robinson Cano, Pete Alonso hit two HRs apiece as Mets rout Marlins | Newsday

by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated August 17, 2020 11:22 PM Newsday 7m

Don’t tell Robinson Cano his best days are behind him. Don’t tell Pete Alonso there’s a such thing as a sophomore slump. Cano hit a pair of two-run home runs and Alonso, demoted to sixth in the battin

Tweets