New York Mets

Fox Sports
Pete Alonso goes deep twice in Mets 11-4 rout of Marlins

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 2m

The New York Mets' offense feasted on Miami Marlins pitching Monday, scoring 11 runs in an 11-4 win. Pete Alonso had himself a game, going 3-for-3 with two solo home runs. Robinson Cano added two home runs as well.

