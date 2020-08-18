Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Cano, Alonso Each Homer Twice As Mets Pound Marlins

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2m

Robinson Cano and Pete Alonso hit two homers apiece to help the New York Mets snap a three-game losing streak by beating the Miami Marlins 11-4 Monday night.

