This is 60: SNY Mets analyst Ron Darling on beating cancer, ‘unhittable’ Gerrit Cole, ‘intense’ Keith Hernandez ... and yes, Lenny Dykstra | Klapisch - nj.com
by: Bob Klapisch | — NJ.com 38s
Former New York Mets star and current TV analyst Ron Darling opens up on life at age 60.
Yesterday was Robinson Cano's 24th multi-HR game, passing Chase Utley's career total
#MLB postpones today's Reds-Royals game for additional testing. Will be played Wed as a doubleheader.
Dom Smith has had a relatively limited role, but he leads all Mets hitters in wRC+ since the start of the 2019 season.
Loving a weird baseball season where the Padres and White Sox are both good. The White Sox bullpen looks amazing actually (Colome, Detwiler, Marshall, Foster, Heuer, Bummer, Burdi).
Dom Smith was very good last year. He's been even better so far this year.
Most hits with an exit velocity of 110.0+ mph since 2019: PETE ALONSO: 43 Jorge Soler: 32 Ronald Acuña Jr.: 31 Kyle Schwarber: 31 Nelson Cruz: 30
