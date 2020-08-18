At 3 and 0 I am expecting you to throw a strike so I am ready for it. Why would I take that pitch? I pick a zone and a pitch (fastball right here…) - if you throw it I knock it out of the park like I am Dom Smith (the Mets leader in HRs) and if not I take it.

NPiRSprtz metspolice Thoughts??? This has been the buzz about baseball going around this morning!!! https://t.co/wMBtgT7jPv