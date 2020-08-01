Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
54835981_thumbnail

MLB coronavirus outbreak: Plan for postseason bubble underway; Yankee Stadium, Citi Field are ‘possibilities’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Last week, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Major League Baseball is considering putting teams in a bubble for the postseason. One of the playoff hubs under consideration is New York.

Tweets