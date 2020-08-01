Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
54836345_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Yankees should ‘think twice’ about Aaron Judge extension and consider Indians’ Francisco Lindor - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is on the injured list with a right calf strain. It's the third straight year Judge has been sidelined with an injury.

Tweets