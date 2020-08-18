Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #87: Tim Raines

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

The most successful base stealer in MLB history is the 87th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Tim Raines played his first full-season in the major leagues during the strike-shortened year of 1981.  Despite playing in just 88 games,...

