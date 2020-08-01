Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Chasing .400: How Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon compares to Ted Williams, George Brett, Tony Gwynn - nj.com

by: Nick Devlin | ndevlin@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is hitting .437 with 38 games to go, giving him a serious chance to become the first batter to finish a season above .400 since Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

