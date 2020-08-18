Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Royals reportedly will foolishly call up Matt Harvey!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Oh Royals fans, you have no idea what you are in for.  Matt Harvey is OK until he isn’t.  Then this happens… Let me help you guys. As soon as a runner makes it to first base – GO TO THE BULLPEN.   I mean it.  One runner on first, get him out. If he …

