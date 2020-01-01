Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
51534974_thumbnail

New York Mets: Luis Rojas says Amed Rosario has to be ‘more disciplined’ offensively

by: Robbie Stratakos Empire Sports Media 23s

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas says that shortstop Amed Rosario needs to be "more disciplined" in the batter's box.

Tweets