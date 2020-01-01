Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
54844710_thumbnail

Peterson (shoulder fatigue) scratched, to IL

by: N/A MLB: Mets 27m

Mets rookie left-hander David Peterson was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday vs. the Marlins and placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Friday) with left shoulder fatigue. Right-hander Corey Oswalt was called up from the team's

Tweets