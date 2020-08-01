Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Place David Peterson on Injured List

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 16m

The New York Mets rotation suffered another blow on Tuesday, as rookie David Peterson is heading to the injured list with shoulder fatigue. Peterson's IL stint will be retroactive to August 14th,

