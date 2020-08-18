New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets lose David Peterson to IL with rotation in shambles
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 1m
The Mets’ already precarious starting rotation took another hit on Tuesday. Less than three hours before first pitch against the Marlins in Miami, scheduled starter David Peterson was placed on the
Tweets
-
Hey Chris WoodwardUp by 6 in the 4th inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. just stole third base with two outs on Ian Gibaut -- who threw behind Manny Machado last night one pitch after Tatis' 3-0 slam. Tatis is single-handedly burning the sport's unwritten rulebook. I am here for it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Corey Oswalt gets the start as the Mets look to start a winning streak https://t.co/ByzDAooIIQTV / Radio Network
-
#Mets at #Marlins, (C.Oswalt vs H.Mejia) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/OCZ1tGI0pl #getreadyMisc
-
RT @ThereItIsJake: @Metstradamus You can leave the house as long as you keep tweeting for our amusement. DANCE, PUPPET, DANCE!Blogger / Podcaster
-
young man is a stud. excited for him. and ATL has so many more coming down the pikeSource: the Braves are calling up top prospect CF Cristian PacheBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets put Peterson on IL, recall Oswalt to start https://t.co/Y3RSQpf2ZS #MetsTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets