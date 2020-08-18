Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Now Peterson is hurt….Corey Oswalt to start for Mets while they don’t use stiff necked JDG ever but he’s totally fine really

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

My friends the Mets sent me some notes and they aren’t good.  Well the notes themselves are perfectly well done, I just don’t like the combination of words because they make me sad.  Keep reading. LHP David Peterson has been placed on the IL...

