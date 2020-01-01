Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets put Peterson on IL, recall Oswalt to start

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m

The Mets made a last-minute change to their rotation Tuesday, placing scheduled starter David Peterson on IL due to shoulder fatigue and calling up Corey Oswalt to take his place.

