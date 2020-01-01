Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bats stay hot in Miami as Mets roll to win

by: Mark Feinsand MLB: Mets 4m

Corey Oswalt did his part to pick up the Mets’ ailing rotation, but it was the lineup that made sure the pitcher’s effort would hold up Tuesday night. Home runs by Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis helped build an early lead, then a four-run eighth broke...

