New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo comes through for Mets as they cruise past Marlins, 8-3

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 2m

Brandon Nimmo came through for the New York Mets Tuesday night, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple, and two RBI as his Mets defeated the Miami Marlins, 8-3.

