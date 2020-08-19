Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
54856864_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts is potential trade target, time in Boston might be ‘limited’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 19s

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts signed a six-year, $120 million contract extension before the 2019 season.

Tweets