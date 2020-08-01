New York Mets
Ex-Mets ace Matt Harvey ready to complete comeback today with Royals - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
Former New York Mets ace Matt Harvey will take the mound Wednesday for the Kansas City Royals, starting the second game of a doubleheader vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
The Mets beat the Mets beat the Marlins again last night while pitcher David Peterson was placed on the IL. That and much more in today’s morning news. https://t.co/7tJEl7YAN0Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Corey Oswalt Performs Well In Spot Start https://t.co/wVlFxh9ZnG #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Had this on today's Breakfast links.New post: Game Preview: Mets @ Marlins https://t.co/4ZrSsKZHAaBlogger / Podcaster
Also note that Aaron swings 3-0, and hits it out. And guess what? His manager didn’t criticize him.Gotta tell ya, age 65 Bob Feller could still bring it. And @HenryLouisAaron ... well, ageless and timeless. https://t.co/4PBSTU2w3ABeat Writer / Columnist
Really great to see ex Met George "The Stork" Theodore with his HR Apple inflatable out in Salt Lake City. When we designed the idea, this is exactly what we were going for. Bringing a little piece of Shea/Citi home with you. Thanks to his son @BoyWonderGolf for the photo.Super Fan
I have a problem with the constant complaining about results because we don’t get the outcome we want. Rules are rules. Win!!! Right? We always want to change the rules because some team who was “supposed” to win didn’t... home Court and now a 7 game series what more do you want.Tom Thibodeau said recently on BJ Armstrong’s podcast expect a lot of playoff upsets without homecourt edge for higher seed. Thibs believed higher seed deserved to be given some edge. Didn’t happen. No. 1 seeds Lakers and Bucks fell last night.Blogger / Podcaster
