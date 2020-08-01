Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Ex-Mets ace Matt Harvey ready to complete comeback today with Royals - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

Former New York Mets ace Matt Harvey will take the mound Wednesday for the Kansas City Royals, starting the second game of a doubleheader vs. the Cincinnati Reds.

