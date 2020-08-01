Metstradamus - Welcome To The Party, Amed

I have a problem with the constant complaining about results because we don’t get the outcome we want. Rules are rules. Win!!! Right? We always want to change the rules because some team who was “supposed” to win didn’t... home Court and now a 7 game series what more do you want.

Marc Berman Tom Thibodeau said recently on BJ Armstrong’s podcast expect a lot of playoff upsets without homecourt edge for higher seed. Thibs believed higher seed deserved to be given some edge. Didn’t happen. No. 1 seeds Lakers and Bucks fell last night.