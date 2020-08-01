Morning Briefing: Happy DeGrom Day!

Keith - with bad minor league bullpens, lack of focus on defense etc you really can’t turn down runs. Not to mention stats get you paid.

I respectfully disagree. As I said on the air, if I was given the hit sign by my manager in that situation, I wouldn’t have swung. Why? I don’t want to be disrespectful to a struggling team & pitcher. Two, I wouldn’t want to get my teammate in the on deck circle hurt.